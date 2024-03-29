Man Accused Of Shooting Into House Arrested In Tulsa

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 10:06 pm
A man already charged with shooting at a Tulsa police helicopter is back in jail facing new shooting charges.
After Bryce Hubbard's original arrest, he was accused of shooting into a house from his car over several days.
A Tulsa County judge agreed to raise Hubbard's bond from $150,000 to $250,000 and he was booked back into jail.
Related Story: Shots Fired At Tulsa Police Helicopter Leads To Man In Custody
March 28th, 2024
March 28th, 2024
March 27th, 2024
March 26th, 2024
March 30th, 2024
March 30th, 2024
March 30th, 2024