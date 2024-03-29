Man Accused Of Shooting Into House Arrested In Tulsa

A man already charged with shooting at a Tulsa police helicopter is back in jail facing new shooting charges.

After Bryce Hubbard's original arrest, he was accused of shooting into a house from his car over several days.

A Tulsa County judge agreed to raise Hubbard's bond from $150,000 to $250,000 and he was booked back into jail.

