Man Accused Of Shooting Into House Arrested In Tulsa

A man already charged with shooting at a Tulsa police helicopter is back in jail facing new shooting charges.

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 10:06 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man already charged with shooting at a Tulsa police helicopter is back in jail facing new shooting charges.

After Bryce Hubbard's original arrest, he was accused of shooting into a house from his car over several days.

A Tulsa County judge agreed to raise Hubbard's bond from $150,000 to $250,000 and he was booked back into jail.

Related Story: Shots Fired At Tulsa Police Helicopter Leads To Man In Custody
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 28th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

March 27th, 2024

March 26th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 30th, 2024

March 30th, 2024

March 30th, 2024

March 30th, 2024