3-Year-Old Bartlesville Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Pond

Loved ones are grieving a Bartlesville toddler who police say fell into a pond and drowned. The child’s parents say he had autism and was non-verbal, but he was happy, sweet and funny.

Officers say the child got out of a fenced backyard, then walked onto a golf course and fell into the water.

The parents of Liam Rowland say he just turned three years old this week. They say it is too soon for them to speak on camera, but want everyone to know how happy their son was.

Liam’s family set up a memorial near the pond where he was found. His parents say even though he couldn’t talk, he was extremely loved by his family.

Liam’s parents say he died early Wednesday morning after getting out of his backyard, wandering to the golf course behind his house and falling into a pond. Bartlesville Police say they used extra officers, a K-9 and drones to try to find Liam, but his body was recovered by two golfers on the course.

“They initially started CPR,” said Capt. Daniel Elkins, Bartlesville Police. “Our officers responded to that area, started CPR, then worked in conjunction with Bartlesville Fire Department and Bartlesville Ambulance on rendering first aid.”

Elkins says a helicopter took Liam to a Tulsa hospital, where he died. Elkins says the department is investigating, along with DHS.

“It really appeared that they were doing everything right just by walking through the home,” he said. “It’s just a very sad, tragic event.”

Liam’s parents say they are grateful for all the support from everyone in the community through this awful time.