TU's Oklahoma Center For Humanities Recognized For Exhibits

The first ever Leadership in Practice and Community was presented through the Consortium of Humanities Centers and Institutes. The director says the community plays a big part in making the Center for Humanities a success.

The University of Tulsa’s Oklahoma Center for Humanities is getting international attention for its exhibits. TU says the recognition is a big honor for the university and the city.

“We’re focused on the community and engaging the community,” said Sean Latham, director. “This award is explicitly for the work that we do looking outside of the library to figure out how we can use 101 Archer to engage the community.”

Latham says staff submitted an application for the award and was excited to see they were chosen. The winning criteria includes the three exhibits showcasing Black and Indigenous musical innovations, all-black towns in Oklahoma and the cultural impact on the 2020 McGirt Supreme Court ruling on tribal jurisdiction.

“With each of those, we were able to work with tribes on the sovereignty issue,” said Latham. “We were able to work with many of the mayors in Oklahoma’s historic all-black towns.”

Other upcoming exhibits include focusing on people who have lost a loved one to opioid overdose, and another will show storm pictures submitted by everyday people.

