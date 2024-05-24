New Store 'Funktified' Holding Grand Opening In Broken Arrow This Weekend

A new store is bringing a funky, fresh vibe to Broken Arrow's Rose District. Driving through the Rose District, it is hard to miss the bright pink building. The inside of the store is just as colorful.

Funktified is having a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.

"Funktified is a really extreme maximalism store," said owner Sarah Lopp. "We have gifts; we have art classes, we have custom furniture and all sorts of fun things."

The idea started with Lopp's own home renovation.

"We created murals all through my entire house, and so then that led to disco balls and funky stuff and decorating, and it just kept going and going," she said.

A risk she hopes will inspire others to experiment with their own decor.

"We know the style is not for everyone, but we do hope that people will come in here and just find one or two things that are just going to make their house pop and make it more individual for them," Lopp said.

Funktified also has several one-of-a-kind items brought over from across the pond.

"We have a lot of things that we have brought from London over here," Lopp continued saying, "They are actually only sold in this store."

The store is located at 102 N Main Street. The grand opening will have live music and food trucks, and the first 50 shoppers will get a free tote bag.

To learn more about Funktified or to purchase online visit their website here.