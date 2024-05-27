Motorcyclist In Police Custody After Speeding Near 100 Miles Per Hour, Sand Springs Police Say

A motorcyclist was stopped by police around 2 a.m. Monday after driving recklessly, according to the Sand Springs Police Department.

By: News On 6

Police say the man was speeding near 100 miles per hour before he crashed near Interstate 244 and Memorial.

The man attempted to flee the scene on foot, police say, but he was caught by officers.

The man was transported to a local hospital, and will be transferred to police custody after treatment.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.