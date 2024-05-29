Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Armed Robbery

Tulsa Police arrested a man they say tried to rob a Family Dollar store on Monday.

By: News On 6

Police say Steven Kisler walked into the store near 21st and South 129th East Avenue around 2:30 on Monday and pulled a gun on the clerk, then drove off when the clerk didn't give him anything.

Officers say they went to check on Kisler today for a wellness check and handcuffed him after he told them he had a pistol in his back pocket.

They say as they took the loaded gun from him, the Real-Time Information Center told officers he was the suspect, and they arrested him.