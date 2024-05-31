Service Oklahoma Guarantees Teenagers Can Take Driver's Test On 16th Birthday

Thursday, May 30th 2024, 9:55 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Service Oklahoma is now guaranteeing teenagers will be able to take their driver's test on their 16th birthday.

Teens will need to have had their permit for at least six months and have completed at least 50 hours of behind-the-wheel training.

They also need to take the required online work zone safety course.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill this year that allows teens to get their learner's permits as soon as they turn 15.

Families can schedule tests online HERE.

