'She Is Strong': 8-Year-Old Barnsdall Tornado Victim Shows Resilience On The Softball Field

When the EF-4 tornado hit Barnsdall, we shared the story of a family whose home was demolished, leaving a mother and her two young daughters to rummage through debris to find whatever was left of their belongings. Now, see how the 8-year-old daughter's softball team is helping them pick up the pieces.

-

When the EF-4 tornado hit Barnsdall, we shared the story of a family whose home was demolished, leaving a mother and her two young daughters to rummage through debris to find whatever was left of their belongings.

One of the girls only cared about finding her softball jersey and she did three days later, still intact.

Related Story: 'Not Give Up On Hope': Barnsdall Mother's House Destroyed By Tornado

Softball has taught 8-year-old Aubree Swift many things.

"Hitting and catching pop fly's and then being tough," said 8-year-old Swift.

A toughness her teammates notice.

"She is strong she is outgoing; she does not have a very bad attitude at all," said teammate Charlotte Wicker.

Aubree's whole family has had to be tough the last few weeks, as they try to rebuild their life after the tornado in Barnsdall destroyed it.

"A lot has been on my shoulders the last few weeks," said Courtney Swift, Aubree's mother.

She's dealing with finding a new house for herself, her two daughters Aubree and Lettie, and her parents.

Even though she has nowhere to call home right now, the softball field will always be there for them.

"It's where we belong, where we will always belong," Courtney said.

The day after the tornado hit their home, Aubree's coach Samantha Wicker was there helping to clean up and look for their belongings.

"An 8-year-old and 5-year-old have had their world just torn apart and trying to help them replace what we could and watching, it's emotional watching our ball team come together and immediately jump into action," said Samantha Wicker, Aubree's softball coach.

Samantha has been by the Swift's side ever since and so has Aubree's team, Top Notch 8U.

"Parker gave us $500 when we went to Osage Casino," Aubree said.

"Coach Jen got her a whole new ball uniform, and her teammates got her a new ball bag," Courtney said.

They are working on getting Aubree a new glove.

Helping is what these Top Notch girls do on and off the field.

"A softball player always helps their teammates," Charlotte said.

Softball has taught Aubree so much and now she’s seeing what teamwork really means.

Courtney says their lot is cleaned off and now they are waiting on funds from FEMA and insurance to buy a new home.

Aubree says she's hoping to get her own room.

You can help the Swift family at the link HERE.