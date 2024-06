Tulsa Police say a woman was hospitalized after being shot in the arm Tuesday evening.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say a woman was hospitalized after being shot in the arm Tuesday evening.

Police say it happened in the driveway of a home near Apache and Yale.

Officers say the shooter was in a car and shot at the victim before driving off.

Police did not share a description of the vehicle involved.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.