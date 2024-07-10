Creek County Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested Following Standoff In Tulsa

A man is in custody after an hour-long standoff with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in Tulsa.

-

Troopers say they pulled a man over because he and another man, Stephen Pool, weren't wearing seat belts. Pool ran off into the driver's home and refused to come out.

Troopers say Pool is wanted for armed robbery in Creek County, something Rick Wadley says he didn't know when he hired Pool to help him with household chores.

Wadley says Pool has been helping him clean up around his home in Tulsa this summer.

Wadley says the two were on their way to put air in their tire when they were pulled over by OHP.

"I guess an officer was sitting down there and I guess he recognized Stephen through the window, so he threw the lights on me, and I pulled in at Waffle House," said Wadley.

But the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Wadley was pulled over because neither he nor Pool were wearing their seatbelts.

Wadley says the trooper asked him to step out of the car once he stopped.

"He was ready to run my information, Stephen opened up the pick-up door and took off running and that officer chased him on foot," said Wadley.

Wadley said while he was next to the trooper's car he heard something on the scanner about where Pool was running.

"I said man you come back to my house again," said Pool.

Troopers say Pool went inside and refused to come out for about an hour.

Witnesses say they saw Pool point a water hose at a trooper.

"The officer said don't do that, and they're having a standoff with a water hose and a gun and the guy with the water hose evidently was winning," said Wadley.

Pool was later arrested.

Trooper Preston Cox says it's rewarding when a traffic stop leads to taking someone with a warrant into custody, even if it isn't easy.

"He will have his day in court and again if there's victims there might be some closure," said Preston Cox, OHP public information officer.

Cox says Pool was taken to a hospital to make sure he wasn't hurt.

When News On 6 asked Wadley if he was upset about this whole situation he said, "It happens."