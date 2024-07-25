Suspects In Tulsa Birthday Party Shooting Arrested In Texas, Says Police

The suspects in an April homicide in Tulsa have been arrested in Fort Worth, Texas. Police said the men are being detained at the Tarrant County Jail and will be transferred to Tulsa.

By: News On 6, David Prock

-

The suspects in an April homicide in Tulsa have been arrested in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to Tulsa Police, Maximiliano Perez, 28, and Luis Perez, 27, are wanted in connection to the murder of Antonio Rosales, 43, on April 28.

Police said they were called to a birthday party at an event center near 31st and Mingo just after midnight and found Rosales with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said that Rosales was taken to the hospital where he later died. Two other men had also been shot, and police said that they were taken to the hospital but that their injuries were not life-threatening.

Related Story: Suspect In Fatal Shooting At Birthday Party Identified By Tulsa Police

A few days later, a first-degree murder warrant was for Maximilliano Perez. Luis Perez is also charged with murder in the first degree. Police said the men are being detained at the Tarrant County Jail and will be transferred to Tulsa.

Three other people, Jasmine Macias, Ashly Garcia-Ortiz, and Jesus Perez are charged with accessory to murder in this case.

Related Story: Police: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting At Birthday Party