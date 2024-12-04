Woman Arrested, Accused Of Eluding And Kidnapping

Tulsa police arrested Kristie Rankins after a high-speed pursuit in a stolen car, during which her passenger tried unsuccessfully to escape due to the vehicle's dangerous speeds.

By: News On 6

A woman was arrested and is accused of leading authorities on a pursuit, according to police.

They said her passenger tried several times to jump out but the driver was going too fast.

Officers said they tried to pull over Kristie Rankins near 41st and Garnett for not having a license plate, when she sped off.

They said a passenger opened a door waving his hands and tried to get out during the pursuit, but high speeds stopped him.

Police said she ran several red lights and went up to 85 miles an hour before the car stalled.

She is charged with endangering others while eluding, kidnapping, having a stolen vehicle and driving without a license.