Broken Arrow Firefighters Bring Christmas Toys To Hospitalized Children: 'A Good Uplifting Surprise'

Broken Arrow firefighters brightened Christmas for nearly 100 hospitalized kids by giving out toys at the St. Francis Children's Hospital.

Broken Arrow firefighters have been collecting toys for months to give to kids in the hospital, and Wednesday was the big day to hand them out.

Firefighters say they received the most donations they've ever collected this year.

Treatments and checkups are part of the routine at St. Francis Children's Hospital, but on Wednesday, firefighters are giving a dose of Christmas cheer to kids who need it most.

With the help of nurses checking their lists, each child received a gift—dolls, board games, and even stuffed animals.

Baby Hazel was wide-eyed and speechless by the kind gesture. Her mom and dad, Loren and Joshua Randolph, loved the visitors just as much as their baby girl.

"It's a good uplifting surprise," said Joshua. "It was just a regular morning, and we love to see them, and she obviously loves her toys."

Although the firefighters are the gift-givers, they also get a lot out of this experience.

"It's just really neat to see kids light up just like it's Christmas morning at our house. It's just a really enjoyable aspect of our job that we take the time to do, and we are super fortunate," said Jasen Lawwill, one of the firefighters.

For Hazel and her parents, the best gift is coming at the end of the day—the gift of going home.

"It feels like a miracle. She's made it so far and surprised us all. We are very thankful," said Loren.

The firefighters handed out toys to almost 100 children on Wednesday. The rest will be donated to different services and nonprofits.

