Walters Proposes New Rules For Tracking Immigrant Enrollment In Oklahoma Schools

Thursday, December 19th 2024, 6:24 am
State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced new rules to track illegal immigrants in Oklahoma schools.
A: The proposed rules require students to show proof of U.S. citizenship during enrollment. If this information is not provided, schools must report the numbers to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
A: Walters emphasizes that understanding how many illegal immigrants are attending schools is crucial for budgetary decisions and finding solutions to the immigration problem.
A: Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt argues that tracking student status is not only illegal but also places an unnecessary burden on school districts.
A: There is a public comment period open until January 17th, allowing residents to share their opinions on the proposed changes.
A: After the public comment period ends, the State Board of Education will vote on the rules, and then the legislature will decide whether to approve them.
