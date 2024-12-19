Walters Proposes New Rules For Tracking Immigrant Enrollment In Oklahoma Schools

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has proposed new rules requiring students to prove U.S. citizenship during enrollment, with schools reporting non-citizen numbers to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

By: MaKayla Glenn

State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced new rules to track illegal immigrants in Oklahoma schools.

Q: What are the new rules proposed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters?

A: The proposed rules require students to show proof of U.S. citizenship during enrollment. If this information is not provided, schools must report the numbers to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Q: Why does Ryan Walters believe this data is important?

A: Walters emphasizes that understanding how many illegal immigrants are attending schools is crucial for budgetary decisions and finding solutions to the immigration problem.

Q: What concerns have been raised regarding these proposed rules?

A: Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt argues that tracking student status is not only illegal but also places an unnecessary burden on school districts.

Q: How can Oklahomans give their input on the proposed rules?

A: There is a public comment period open until January 17th, allowing residents to share their opinions on the proposed changes.

Q: What happens after the public comment period?

A: After the public comment period ends, the State Board of Education will vote on the rules, and then the legislature will decide whether to approve them.