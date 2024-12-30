Spreading Joy Across Green Country: News On 6's Favorite ‘Something Good’ Moments Of 2024

People across Green Country do 'Something Good' every day. From making people smile to helping someone in need, we try to capture and share these moments. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared her favorite stories from this year.

By: News On 6, Ryan Gillin

Pryor Library Collecting Lost Photos From Tornado

Lots of pictures were scattered after tornados damaged and destroyed homes in May. The Public Library in Pryor collected photos people found so they could get them back to their owners.

Elementary Students View Solar Eclipse From Roof

Third graders from Council Oak Elementary got to witness April's partial eclipse from the Brut Hotel.

‘There Is Always Hope’: Program Helps Women In Recovery

A Tulsa woman found the ingredients to turn her life around and stay out of prison. She's part of a program that helps women in recovery.

Owasso Hardware Store Cat On The Mend After Workplace Injury

A beloved hardware store employee was hurt on the job in July. News On 6 caught up with Simon the cat as he recovered from his injury.

100-Year-Old Oklahoma Woman Celebrates 25th Birthday On Leap Day

Mary Lea Forsythe may not look like your typical mid-twenties girl. That's because her birthday only comes around every four years, on Leap Year.

You can find more News On 6’s Something Good stories here.

We love sharing stories of people doing something good every day at 5 p.m. If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news