Trial date established for Terry Brooks in triple homicide case in Tulsa

Terryl Brooks, charged with murdering three women in Tulsa, will go to trial on Oct. 20, 2025. He has also faced additional charges for assaulting jail staff.

By: David Prock

A trial date has been set for a Tulsa man charged with the murder of three women.

Terryl Brooks was arrested in the spring of 2022 after Tulsa Police accused him of killing Tyra Whitaker and burying her body in a shallow grave. Police also allege that Brooks murdered Elizabeth Dillard and Rainbow Star Dancer, both of whom he either knew or dated.

Since being incarcerated, Brooks has been charged with three additional crimes, including assaulting jail staff.

His murder trial is scheduled for October 20, 2025.

Case Timeline: Terryl Brooks

January 2022

Tyra Whitaker Goes Missing: Tyra Whitaker, a Tulsa woman, was last seen with Terryl Brooks, who she had been dating.

March 2022

Elizabeth Dillard and Rainbow Star Dancer Killed:

Elizabeth Dillard was shot and killed on her front porch. Witnesses reported she had recently broken up with Brooks. Days later, Rainbow Star Dancer was found dead in her apartment. Shell casings at both crime scenes matched.

April 2022

Tyra Whitaker’s Body Found: Whitaker’s remains were discovered in a shallow grave. Police confirmed her death and connected Brooks to the crime, charging him with three counts of first-degree murder​.

May 2023

Preliminary Hearing: Witnesses, including family members and jail inmates, testified about Brooks’ connections to the victims and his actions. Prosecutors relied on circumstantial evidence to establish probable cause for trial​

January 2024

Additional Charges: Brooks, already in custody, faced charges for assaulting jail staff and having his phone privileges revoked due to misconduct while incarcerated​

