Trial date established for Terry Brooks in triple homicide case in Tulsa

Thursday, January 16th 2025, 4:49 pm
A trial date has been set for a Tulsa man charged with the murder of three women.
Terryl Brooks was arrested in the spring of 2022 after Tulsa Police accused him of killing Tyra Whitaker and burying her body in a shallow grave. Police also allege that Brooks murdered Elizabeth Dillard and Rainbow Star Dancer, both of whom he either knew or dated.
Since being incarcerated, Brooks has been charged with three additional crimes, including assaulting jail staff.
His murder trial is scheduled for October 20, 2025.
Tyra Whitaker Goes Missing: Tyra Whitaker, a Tulsa woman, was last seen with Terryl Brooks, who she had been dating.
Elizabeth Dillard and Rainbow Star Dancer Killed:
Tyra Whitaker’s Body Found: Whitaker’s remains were discovered in a shallow grave. Police confirmed her death and connected Brooks to the crime, charging him with three counts of first-degree murder.
Preliminary Hearing: Witnesses, including family members and jail inmates, testified about Brooks’ connections to the victims and his actions. Prosecutors relied on circumstantial evidence to establish probable cause for trial
