Jurors Sentence David Ware To Death For Murder Of Tulsa Police Sergeant
Thursday, April 28th 2022, 7:21 am
By:
News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -
A jury sentenced David Ware to death for the murder of Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson.
The decision comes nearly two years after Ware shot and killed Sgt. Johnson and injured Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a 2020 traffic stop.
News On 6's Brooke Griffin has been following the trial from the beginning and had a look at the reaction to the sentence, live on 6 In The Morning.
