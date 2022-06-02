White House Briefed On Mass Shooting At Tulsa Doctor's Office


Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 5:07 am
By: News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

The White House has been briefed on a mass shooting that left four people dead on Wednesday according to CBS News. A fifth person, believed to be the suspect, died by suicide, according to Tulsa Police.

According to CBS News, the White House said President Biden had been briefed on the shooting and added that the situation was being closely monitored. 

The press secretary said that the president had reached out to state and local officials to offer support.


It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt. 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.