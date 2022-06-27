Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Warns Of Scam Callers Impersonating As Real Deputies

Sunday, June 26th 2022, 7:14 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is warning people of scam callers pretending to be deputies.

Investigators said these scammers identify themselves by using the names of real Tulsa County deputies.

The scammer will usually spoof the number on the called ID to make it look like the call is coming from the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the scammer tells the victim there's a warrant for their arrest and they must pay hundreds in fines.

Deputies said they will never call anyone with warrants and demand payment.

If you get one of these calls, hang up.