Accused Serial Rapist Now Charged In New Case From 2014

Cold case investigators recently traveled to Texas to speak with the victim, who after nearly a decade is ready to testify about her traumatic experience.

-

An accused serial rapist, currently in jail waiting to be tried for lewd molestation, is now charged in a new rape case from 2014.

Tulsa Police's Special Victims Unit says an untested sexual assault kit ties Alfred Wilson to the teen's rape.

Alfred Wilson has a long history of sexual assault charges and convictions, and police say he's just been tied to another.

"There could be any number of victims out there," said Lieutenant Darin Ehrenrich with TPD's Special Victims Unit.

He says Wilson is now charged in a sexual assault case from 2014 involving a 16-year-old girl.

Ehrenrich says the teen had run away from a DHS facility with two friends and was approached by Wilson who offered to give them a ride.

"She reported that he sexually assaulted her in his vehicle, the car,” he said. “She stated that she tried to get out, he threatened her and was violent, which terrified her."

Ehrenrich says the victim reported the assault to police at the time, but because her situation made it difficult for police to do follow-up work, the case was shelved, and her sexual assault kit was never tested.

It’s something police would do differently now.

"Now we're realizing that even if we have an uncooperative victim if we're testing kits, we're getting DNA back from them, and we're tying them to other cases, we're tying them to other patterns of offenses," Ehrenrich said.

This year, the kit was tested, and investigators say it connects Wilson to the attack.

Now, the victim is also ready to testify.

"Later in life, here we are ten years later, she, if you read the affidavit, she will never forget this,” said Ehrenrich. “The detective notes how emotional she became just talking to the detective."

Police say there are still about 1,700 untested sexual assault kits to go through in Tulsa, and they urge victims who are ready to speak to talk to police.