Kansas City Superfan 'Chiefsaholic' Ordered To Pay Nearly $11 Million To Bank Teller

A judge has ordered Xaviar Babudar, also known as 'Chiefsaholic', to pay nearly $11 million to a Bixby bank clerk he robbed in December of 2022.

By: News On 6

The clerk sued Babudar for physical and emotional distress as a result of the robbery.

Babudar used an airsoft gun during the robberies that investigators said looked real.

Babudar threatened the victim on social media after the robbery, authorities say.

Babudar admitted to robbing or attempting to rob 11 banks and pled guilty to federal bank robbery charges in February 2024.

He's known as Chiefsaholic and was robbing banks to travel to Kansas City Chiefs games and place bets, laundering the money through casinos in Missouri.

His sentencing is set for July 2024.

Story Timeline: Kansas City Superfan Chiefsaholic Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank

Babudar gained online fame for dressing as a wolf and attending many Kansas City Chiefs games in 2022 before his arrest. He famously dressed in a wolf costume.

In Dec. 2022, Bixby Police arrested and accused Babudar of robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. Police said he was found with a weapon and a large amount of cash on him.

He appeared in February of 2023 when a judge decided to lower his bond from $250,000 to $80,000. His attorney originally asked for it to be lowered to $50,000.

Prosecutors at the hearing said they did not want Babudar's bond lowered because they said he pointed a pistol in the face of the bank employee and demanded $150,000 or he'd put a bullet in the employee's head. They said the employee didn’t know it was a CO2 pistol and that Babudar was a flight risk since he had no ties to Tulsa.

"What about us as the victims?” Payton Garcia told News On 6, who was robbed at gunpoint by Babudar. “Why are we not considered when they're making these decisions to reduce his bond and then him putting in the motion to leave the state, it just goes to show that he doesn't care about what he did."

By the 2023 Super Bowl where the Chiefs played the Eagles, Babudar was out on bond. In March, prosecutors said he failed to show up for his court appearance. A $1 million bond warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was not in custody until the FBI arrested him in California in July 2023. They connected Babudar to eight bank robberies across the country spanning five different states.

In August, federal prosecutors requested new evidence be added to Babudar's case. They said that evidence included a photo of a bank robbery in El Dorado Hills, California, and a surveillance photo of a bank robbery in Nevada.

He was transferred back to Missouri where in August he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and fired his public defender.

