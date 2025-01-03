Tulsa Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Role in Son’s Murder

Camille Lewis was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the torture and murder of her 10-year-old son, Orlando Hugger Jr., who remains missing.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

A Tulsa County judge has sentenced Camille Lewis to life in prison for her involvement in the abuse, torture, and murder of her 10-year-old son, Orlando Hugger Jr.

Hugger Jr.'s remains have never been found. Lewis pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend, John Miles, kill the boy, bury his body, exhume it, and burn it in a metal trash can. Miles was sentenced to life without parole on Thursday.

Lewis testified at Miles' trial, though prosecutors did not offer her a plea deal until after the trial concluded. "Her testimony was very helpful in particularly explaining what happened to Orlando after he passed away. We wanted to make sure the jury had a full picture of what happened," said Assistant District Attorney Amy Dickens.

During her testimony, Lewis revealed that her son and daughter were locked in a closet for up to five months, allowed out only twice a day to use the bathroom, and endured punishments. The children were forced to exercise outside regardless of the weather and were fed only scalding hot beans and rice.

Lewis admitted to burying her son in a field, later exhuming the body, burning it in a trash can, and discarding the ashes in a sewer.

A jury found Miles guilty in October of all charges, sentencing him to seven consecutive life sentences.

Prosecutors applied the Domestic Violence Survivors Act to Lewis' case, citing her victimization by domestic violence. Under a plea agreement, Lewis was sentenced to life but will serve 35 years in prison, with the remainder of her sentence on probation.

Lewis' attorney described the case as "a horrible situation" but noted that he believes prosecutors treated her fairly in light of her cooperation.

Here is a timeline of the investigation and News On 6's coverage leading up to his sentencing:

2023

Feb 10: John Miles and Camille Lewis were arrested in Tulsa for abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, Orlando Hugger Jr. The 13-year-old girl told authorities her brother had been murdered and his body burned and discarded.

Feb 13: Camille Lewis appears in court for the first time facing charges related to abuse and neglect of Orlando Hugger Jr. and his sister. Orlando’s biological father speaks about his regrets for not doing more to protect his son.

Feb 14: The couple remains jailed while police investigate potential murder charges. Miles faces sexual abuse charges, and Lewis faces abuse, neglect, and possible homicide charges related to Orlando Hugger Jr’s death.

May 26: Investigators search again for Orlando Hugger Jr’s remains, using drones, dogs, and radar at a house near 51st and Memorial where they suspect his body was disposed of.

June 1: Miles and Lewis are charged with felony murder related to Orlando’s death. Lewis is accused of starving and beating the children, while Miles faces sexual abuse charges.

June 13: John Miles faces a preliminary hearing where it’s revealed that Orlando’s body remains unfound, despite extensive search efforts. Prosecutors charge him with second-degree murder, despite the absence of a body.

June 27: John Miles is ordered to stand trial for the murder of Orlando Hugger Jr., even without the discovery of the child’s remains.

2024

Oct 22: The murder trial begins for John Miles, with prosecutors laying out the case that Orlando’s remains were burned after being briefly buried. The victim’s father testifies about his efforts to contact his son.

Oct 24: Details of Orlando Hugger Jr’s beating death are shared in the trial. Camille Lewis, the victim’s mother, testifies about her involvement in moving and disposing of the boy’s body but denies prosecutors’ claims of a deal for her testimony.

Oct 25: A Tulsa detective testifies in the ongoing trial of John Miles regarding the murder of Orlando Hugger Jr., despite the lack of physical evidence.

Oct 28: A Tulsa County jury found John Miles guilty of abusing, torturing, and murdering his 11-year-old stepson.

2025

Jan 2: Judge sentences Miles to life without parole. The jury had recommended seven life sentences plus 55 years. The judge ruled that those sentences would all run back to back.

Jan 3: Camille Lewis pled guilty to all charges and was sentenced to life in prison but will serve 35 years before spending the rest of her life on probation.

