4 Things to Know About Broken Arrow's New Indoor Pickleball Facility

Ace Pickleball Club in Broken Arrow offers a welcoming space for players of all skill levels to learn, play, and connect through America’s fastest-growing sport.

By: Alyssa Miller

A new pickleball club in Broken Arrow offers an opportunity to tackle New Year’s resolutions while exploring America’s fastest-growing sport. Ace Pickleball Club caters to players of all skill levels with beginner, intermediate, and advanced courts.

The facility also organizes mixers, where players of similar skill levels can meet and compete in matches arranged by staff. For those just starting, the club provides free Pickleball 101 classes, teaching fundamentals like soft shots at the net, known as “dinking.”

Memberships are available, but newcomers can drop in to try the sport before committing. Ace Pickleball Club aims to create a welcoming community for players of all ages and abilities.

Ace Pickleball Club is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1) Member-Focused Approach

The Broken Arrow ACE Pickleball Club location is the first in the state. The franchise prides itself on its member-focused approach and all-inclusive pricing. ACE Pickleball Club offers open play for all skill levels, Pickleball 101 clinics, member tournaments, mixers, and events.

Co-owner Brannon Maronek said, "We teach you the basics of pickleball, we teach you the rules, the difference from dinking or driving the ball, what that is, how to hit it, and how to serve."

2) Broken Arrow's First Indoor Pickleball Facility

ACE Pickleball Club officially opened its doors in Broken Arrow on December 17th. It is located at 2326 East Kenosha Street. The facilities hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"There is a whole open play concept which means as soon as you walk in that door, you are going to get into a game," said Maronek.

3) Get in the Game

ACE Pickleball Club has Open Play, so that no one needs a reservation to get in a game of pickleball. The courts are divided by three skill levels: beginner, intermediate, and advanced. There is often a court available, but if it is busy ACE uses paddle saddles to keep players rotated in and out.

Member Jerah Divine said, "You can put your padel there and wait for that game to finish, and then you can jump on a court and play."

4) Becoming a Member

To get in a game of pickleball at ACE Pickleball Club players do not have to be a member, however, it does come with more perks. Maronek said right now the membership costs $89 a month and includes everything from unlimited Open Play to clinics, events, social mixers, and paddle demos. ACE also has a camera system on half of its courts that members have access to and can record a game to watch back. The facility even has a ball machine that members can reserve to practice hitting and driving the ball. Divine said the best part of her membership has been the friends she has made.

"It brings a lot of people into your life," she continued saying, "There is a big community around it." Maronek calls it third place. "If you are not at home, you are not at work, this is the place you want to come to because it is your community," he said. "You feel like it is the place you belong to."

For anyone not ready to commit to a membership there is a $25 drop-in fee per visit.

For more information about ACE Pickleball Club or to sign up for a membership visit ACEPickleBallClub

