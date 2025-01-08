Warming Centers Open Across Green Country Amid Freezing Temperatures

With freezing temperatures in Green Country, warming stations in Tulsa, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, and more are offering warmth, meals, and support to those in need.

By: News On 6, Jayden Brannon

With below freezing temperatures this week, more places in Green Country are opening up as warming stations.

How is Sand Springs supporting those in the cold?

With temperatures dipping into the teens at night, the Sand Springs Veterans Center is offering a warm refuge. Army war veteran Rodney Jenkins says the center is open six days a week:

“We're open here usually, from 10 in the morning until 2, six days a week. Monday through Friday, and then Saturday we're open from 9 to 11,” said Jenkins.

The center provides warmth, food, drinks, and a place to charge phones for veterans.

“Veterans can come in here while we're here and get warm, plug in their phones, and they've always got something warm to eat here. They've got food that they can take home with them and get something to drink,” said Jenkins.

What resources are available in Sapulpa?

Shoulder 2 Shoulder Ministries in Sapulpa is operating as an overnight warming station this week, offering coats, food, blankets, and a warm place to stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“This week we are doing just kind of a warming center... helping people who need a warm place to stay or just coats, food, blankets. They can come, they can stay and get warm, and we're here for them,” said Lilian Bradley of Shoulder 2 Shoulder Ministries.

Bradley noted this is the fourth year the ministry has run the warming station but said they need more volunteers.

“So far we've only had four, including myself,” said Bradley. Volunteers are asked to work two-hour shifts to assist with food distribution and assigning beds.

“I just know that there's many people out there who are broken and sometimes can't help the situation that they're in, and if we can just be loving to them, just helping them for the moment, it goes a long way,” said Bradley.

Where else can people seek warmth?

Other warming centers across Green Country include:

Sapulpa:

Sapulpa Senior Citizen Community Center - 515 E. Dewey Ave. – Hours: M-F: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Closed city holidays Sapulpa Community Resource Center - 620 Linden St. – Hours: M-F: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Referral agency only) Sapulpa Public Library - 27 W. Dewey Ave. – Hours: M-TH: 9 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.; F: 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.; SAT: 10 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. Sapulpa Elks Lodge - 24 S. Poplar - Temporary shelter, open as needed – food, snacks and sleeping bags The Salvation Army and Case Community Center. Claremore: Grace United Methodist Church, offering showers, hot meals, and warmth. Muskogee: Gospel Rescue Mission - 323 Callahan – Hours: 24/7: only if the temperature is 32 degrees or below

Tulsa

One Hope Tulsa and the Tulsa Dream Center are operating as shelters. John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne — Open 24/7 The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave. — Open 24/7 Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St. — Open 24/7 Denver Avenue Station, 319 S. Denver Ave. — Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.; Saturday: 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.





More warming stations in Oklahoma can be found here.