Saint Francis Health System Issues Statement After 4 Employees Killed In Mass Shooting

Saint Francis Health System has issued a statement following a deadly mass shooting at the Natalie medical building on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting left four people dead. A fifth person, believed to be the suspect, died by suicide, according to Tulsa Police.

"Saint Francis Health System is grieving the loss of four members of our family. As a faith-based organization, the only recourse we have at this moment is to pray while we navigate this tragedy." said the Health System in the statement.

Police have not yet identified the victims or the suspected shooter.

New details are expected on Thursday morning as Tulsa police and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will hold a news conference at the hospital at 10 a.m.

It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.











