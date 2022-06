Friday, June 3rd 2022, 7:29 am

By: News On 6

Buildings Around Downtown Tulsa Illuminated In Pink In Honor Of The Live Lost In The Saint Francis Mass Shooting

Several buildings around downtown Tulsa were illuminated in pink on Thursday night in honor of the victims killed in a mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the Natalie Building and claimed the of lives five people, including the shooter.

