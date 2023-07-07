'Up With Trees' Volunteers Surveying Damage Caused By June Storm


Friday, July 7th 2023, 7:18 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Volunteers from "Up With Trees" are surveying the damage caused by last month's storm.

The organization says the damage caused by the storm is a lot different than the damage from the 2007 ice storm because so many trees still had their leaves.

Experts say it may take years before the full extent of the damage is known.

Up With Trees suggests reaching out to a professional to inspect the trees on your property.
