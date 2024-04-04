Man Pleads Guilty To Negligent Homicide After Deadly Crash

An 18-year-old man pled guilty to negligent homicide after he caused a crash that killed a Bixby sophomore back in October.

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 10:17 pm

By: News On 6


An 18-year-old man pled guilty to negligent homicide after he caused a crash that killed a Bixby sophomore back in October.

Investigators say Jacob Tucker rolled through a stop sign at 121st and Yale then hit the vehicle Kinsey Wright was riding in.

That crash pushed Wright's vehicle into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle and killing Wright.

Since the crash, that intersection has been made an all-way stop.

Previous Stories:

  1. Teen From Bixby Dies After Car Crash, School Mourns Loss
  2. Man Arrested In Connection To Crash That Killed Bixby Teen, Investigators Say
  3. Soccer Coach Of Bixby Crash Victim Remembers Her Dedication
  4. Friend Of Grieving Family Urging For Improved Road Safety Measures At Tulsa Intersection
  5. 'A Part Of Me Is Still With Her': Family, Teammates Honor Late Bixby Teen With Ribbons
  6. 121st And Yale To Become 3-Way Stop Following Deadly Crash
  7. Bixby Soccer Tournament Honors 15-Year-Old Killed In Car Crash
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 3rd, 2024

April 4th, 2024

April 3rd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

Top Headlines

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024