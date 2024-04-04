Man Pleads Guilty To Negligent Homicide After Deadly Crash

An 18-year-old man pled guilty to negligent homicide after he caused a crash that killed a Bixby sophomore back in October.

By: News On 6

Investigators say Jacob Tucker rolled through a stop sign at 121st and Yale then hit the vehicle Kinsey Wright was riding in.

That crash pushed Wright's vehicle into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle and killing Wright.

Since the crash, that intersection has been made an all-way stop.

