Cherokee Chief Calls For Continued Bipartisan Commitment To Tribal Priorities

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. called for bipartisan collaboration to address tribal challenges, focusing on infrastructure and language preservation beyond political administrations. With the upcoming changes in Washington, tribal leaders are hoping to see continued support.

By: David Prock, Emory Bryan, News On 6

The Cherokee Nation has enjoyed a good relationship with the Biden administration over the past four years and tribal leaders are hoping that trend will continue going forward.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. emphasized the importance of nonpartisan collaboration to address key issues facing tribal communities, including infrastructure and language preservation.

Speaking on the evolving needs of tribal nations, Hoskin highlighted the role of the incoming Trump administration in continuing to invest in these areas. He also urged a sustained focus on building partnerships and making meaningful investments that transcend political cycles.

“What we have to do now is keep making the case that none of this is partisan, none of this is one party versus another. There's a real opportunity for the incoming Trump administration to look at the continued infrastructure needs. We've got to make that case. Language preservation; we've just went to the White House Tribal Nations Summits and celebrated a decade long, looking a decade into the future of language revitalization, that's something that's going to move beyond a couple of administrations, and so we have to look at continual opportunity to not just celebrate investments, but say we've got to do more, and irrespective of who is in the White House, I think we've got to do that," said Hoskin.

