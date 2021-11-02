Tulsa County Sheriff Identifies Human Remains Found In Turley

By: Gabe Castillo

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has identified human remains found in Turley on Sunday.

Investigators identified the remains as 76-year-old Jack Grimes, who has been missing since October 22.

Grimes was last seen with Dewayne Selby as they were supposed to be heading to Forth Worth for a horse show. Selby and his mother Glenda Parton are still missing.

Authorities say that this case is being investigated as a homicide. Hunters found the remains Sunday morning in a wooded area near 61st Street and North Xanthus Avenue. Deputies said, at the time, they were not sure if the remains are from a man or a woman.