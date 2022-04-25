Monday, April 25th 2022, 3:56 pm

By: News On 6, Drake Johnson

Body Found In Shallow Grave Identified As Missing Woman By Tulsa Police

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the body found in a shallow grave last week in a wooded area near E. Admiral Pl. and 124th E. Ave. is Tyra Whitaker, who's been missing since January.

Police said Whitaker, 24, was last seen on January 19th getting into a Chevy truck with her boyfriend Terryl Brooks, who's been arrested for the murders of two other women this year.

Related Story: Family, Friends Of Missing Woman Host Candlelight Vigil

The family and friends of Whitaker remembered her at a candlelight vigil on Saturday night.

Detectives with the TPD said they anticipate filing an additional murder charge against Brooks for the death of Whitaker.

Related Story: Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of 2 Different Homicides

Authorities said Brooks has been arrested and charged in the murders of of Star Rainbow Dancer and Elizabeth Dillard.

Anyone with more information regarding the homicides should contact Crimestoppers or the Tulsa Police Homicide Unit.

Related Story: Tulsa Police Investigate After Body Found In Shallow Grave

The family of Whitaker released a statement on Monday:

First, the family of Tyra Whitaker would like to thank the Tulsa Police Department, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler , and the Tulsa community at large, your support has been essential over the past few weeks.

As a family, we are both devastated and relieved, but we will not view Tyra as a victim but the beautiful soul that she is. We ask you try to do the same.

We are devastated because we will not see Tyra’s smile on this side of Heaven yet we are relieved that the daily cycle of not knowing, wondering and worrying if she is ok is finally over.

Now, it’s our commitment that we will grieve properly, heal fully and continue to pray as we now prepare for justice and guidance to ensure that Tyra’s son is protected, loved and provided for.

We also commit to take the pain from our tragedies and transform them into purpose to help ourselves and empower others who share the horrible experience of losing a loved one by violence.

For those asking to support the family for funeral expenses, counseling services, and more please contact the station you are viewing this or a message may be left at (918) 631-7992. Once again, we are truly thankful for the sincere and genuine support for us at this time.





Sincerely the family of Tyra Whitaker.