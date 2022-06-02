Sen. James Lankford Issued Statement Following Deadly Mass Shooting At Tulsa Medical Building

Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 6:42 am

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford issued a statement after a deadly mass shooting at a Tulsa medical facility left 5 people, including the suspected shooter, dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Senator Lankford Tweeted out the statement on Wednesday around 7:45 p.m.

In the statement, Lankford said: "Cindy and I are heartbroken to hear the devastating news out of Tulsa this evening. We are praying for the families of the lives that were taken far too soon and for a full recovery for those who were injured today."