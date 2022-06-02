Representative Kevin Hern Issues Statement On Deadly Mass Shooting On Saint Francis Campus

Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 8:55 am

By: News On 6

Representative Kevin Hern has issued a statement regarding the deadly mass shooting that left 5 people dead, including the gunman on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the the Natalie Building on the St. Francis campus and left 4 employees dead.

Hern posted the statement on twitter at around 7:06 on Wednesday evening.

In the statement, Hern said, "My prayers are with those who lost loved ones tonight, and with the entire Tulsa community as we recover from this tragedy."