Representative Kevin Hern Issues Statement On Deadly Mass Shooting On Saint Francis Campus
Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 8:55 am
By:
News On 6
Representative Kevin Hern has issued a statement regarding the deadly mass shooting that left 5 people dead, including the gunman on Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the the Natalie Building on the St. Francis campus and left 4 employees dead.
Hern posted the statement on twitter at around 7:06 on Wednesday evening.
In the statement, Hern said, "My prayers are with those who lost loved ones tonight, and with the entire Tulsa community as we recover from this tragedy."