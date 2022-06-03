Saint Francis Offering Resources To Employees As Hospital Begins Moving Forward

Friday, June 3rd 2022, 7:05 am

Saint Francis leaders say the hospital will be forever changed following Wednesday’s shooting that took the lives of four people, including two doctors. Despite the incomprehensible act, leaders say the hospital will heal and come out stronger.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of Saint Francis, is asking employees to remember that this profession is a calling and that they are vital parts of the community. The medical complex is offering support services like counseling, pastoral care and pet therapy to employees who are affected by this tragedy.

Dr. Robertson acknowledged that this event has changed Saint Francis, and is asking people who work here need to keep asking questions.

"We actually have training and educational modules," said Dr. Robertson. "I couldn’t speak to actual drills, but there’s going to be a thousand questions that we as an organization are going to need to answer and that’s going to be one of them about our path going forward."

The exterior lights of the hospital were lit up Friday morning in honor of the victims and those who are grieving. The Tulsa Community Foundation has also set up an online fund to support the family of the victims.