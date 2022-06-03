Friday, June 3rd 2022, 7:14 am

By: News On 6

Vigil To Be Held At LaFortune Park In Memory Of Victims Killed In Saint Francis Campus Mass Shooting

There will be a vigil held on Friday at LaFortune Park to honor the victims killed in the mass shooting on the Saint Francis Campus on Wednesday.

The park, which is located at 61st and Yale, is just north of the Saint Francis campus.

Tulsa Mass Shooting Related Stories:

Sahnnyn Geurin-Burdessm who is organizing the vigil, said healthcare workers at Saint Francis previously saved her life and now she wants to give back.

"It breaks your heart. And you want to do what you can to show them how much you love them. And appreciate what they do," said Geurin-Burdessm.

The vigil is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday night. All attendees are asked to wear pink.

Tulsa Mass Shooting Related Stories: