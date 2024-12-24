Timeline: Chiefsaholic Crime Spree Ends With 17 Year Sentence

Xaviar Babudar, better known as 'Chiefsaholic,' was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison in 2024 for committing bank robberies in multiple cities, including Bixby, Oklahoma. A documentary on Prime Video explores his rise and fall, while News On 6 provides a timeline of the coverage related to his case.

By: News On 6

-

The story of Xaviar Babudar, better known as "Chiefsaholic," captured a lot of attention between 2022 and 2024.

Known for his wolf-themed costume and extreme support of the Kansas City Chiefs, Babudar's high-energy fandom masked a double life. He financed his cross-country trips to games and a gambling habit through a spree of bank and credit union robberies including in Bixby, Oklahoma.

This year, Babudar was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison after admitting to 11 robberies that netted him over $800,000. With the release of the highly anticipated Prime Video documentary "Chiefsaholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing, many are looking back at the events that led to his downfall.

Here is a comprehensive timeline of News On 6's coverage.

2022

Xaviar Babudar gained recognition as "Chiefsaholic," a Kansas City Chiefs superfan who attended games in a wolf costume.

December 2022

Dec. 16, 2022:

Babudar was arrested in Bixby, Oklahoma, for allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union at gunpoint. Police reported he was found with a weapon and cash at the time of his arrest​

2023

Feb. 3, 2023:

Babudar appeared in Tulsa court, where his bond was reduced from $250,000 to $80,000 despite prosecutors' concerns about his flight risk. Prosecutors claimed he used a CO2 pistol to threaten a bank employee during the robbery. Conditions of his release included wearing an ankle monitor and not leaving the state.

March 2023:

Babudar failed to appear for a court hearing, leading to a warrant for his arrest with a $1 million bond. He reportedly removed his ankle monitor and went on the run.

·June 8, 2023:

A robbery occurred at Heritage Bank in Sparks, Nevada. Surveillance photos linked Babudar to this incident, adding to the growing list of alleged crimes.

July 3, 2023:

A robbery in El Dorado Hills, California was also attributed to Babudar through surveillance photos.

July 10, 2023: The FBI arrested Babudar in Sacramento, California. He was linked to a series of bank robberies across eight states. Evidence included surveillance footage and financial transactions involving casino chips totaling over $1 million. According to court documents, the FBI connected him to robberies dating back to March of 2022, hitting banks in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, Omaha, and Nashville.

August 2023:

Babudar waived his right to a preliminary hearing and dismissed his public defender. Federal prosecutors connected him to additional bank robberies in Nevada and California during his time on the run.

2024

February 2024:

Babudar pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing or attempting to rob 11 banks in seven states and laundering money through casinos. He agreed to pay $532,675 in restitution and forfeit items purchased with stolen funds, including an autographed Patrick Mahomes painting.

Sept. 5, 2024:

Babudar was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for his crimes.

Sept. 6, 2024:

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler announced he would not drop state charges against Babudar for the Bixby robbery and planned to request his return to Oklahoma to face prosecution. Kunzweiler expressed frustration with the federal system, which allowed Babudar to be released on bond.





Previous Coverage:



