News On 6's Top Stories Of 2024: Viewers' Picks

In 2024, News On 6 covered a range of significant stories across Oklahoma, from the death of country music legend Toby Keith to tornado coverage. State Superintendent Ryan Walters also captured a good deal of attention, along with a unique cancer diagnosis story. Here are the top 6 stories of 2024, based on what News On 6 viewers wanted to watch and read.

By: News On 6

In 2024, News On 6 covered a range of significant stories across Oklahoma, from the death of country music legend Toby Keith to a tornado coverage. State Superintendent Ryan Walters also captured a good deal of attention, along with a unique cancer diagnosis story.

Here are the top 6 stories of 2024, based on what News On 6 viewers wanted to watch and read.

1. Spider Bite Helps Doctors Discover Cancer Diagnosis

The most viewed story for News On 6 this year focused on a woman from Kellyville, Oklahoma who is grateful she went to the hospital for a seemingly simple issue.

Sabrena Jones went to the hospital in after being bitten by a spider, but it turned out there was a more serious issue beneath the surface.

Related: 'How Would I Have Ever Known?': Kellyville Woman Diagnosed With Cancer After Visiting ER For Spider Bite

Initially, she didn't believe the spider bite was severe and was reluctant to seek medical attention. “It just kept hurting and hurting, so I was eventually convinced to go to the hospital,” she said.

At the hospital, the doctor treated her for the bite and conducted blood work along with some tests, including a physical exam. When the doctor pressed on her stomach, it caused her pain.

Following a CT scan, doctors discovered a mass the size of a baseball on Jones’ right kidney. She was diagnosed with stage 3 kidney cancer.

“I was quite shocked but I’m a believer in God, so I wasn’t real worried about it because either way I would be in a good place, I’d either be healed or I’d be in heaven,” said Jones.

Jones had surgery earlier this month to remove her cancerous kidney.

2. Ryan Walters’ Prayer Video: A Controversial Mandate

In November 2024, State Superintendent Ryan Walters required all Oklahoma students to watch a 90-second prayer video, which sparked confusion across districts.

There was some confusion after the video went out. Bixby and Edmond Public Schools said that OSDE recalled the email sent to them before resending the original video, and email with no changes.

Related: Judge To Rule On Bixby Superintendent’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Ryan Walters In 30 Days

Walters has clarified that the video and emails were recalled because of an issue with the link which was corrected in the second email.

In the video, Walters prays for Oklahoma kids and stresses that students do not have to join him in prayer.

Related: State Supt. Ryan Walters Announces 'Trump Education Advisory Committee'

He also explains why he created the Department of Religious Liberty and Patriotism within the State Department of Education and its role.

"Dear God, thank you for all the blessings you've given our country. I pray for our leaders to make the right decisions, I pray in particular for President Donald Trump and his team as they continue to bring about change to the country. I pray for our parents, teachers and kids that they get the best education possible and live high-quality lives. I also pray that we continue to teach the love of country to our young people, and that our students understand what makes America great and that they continue to love this country. Amen."

3. Toby Keith’s Final Battle: A Legacy of Courage and Music

Toby Keith Opens Up About His Cancer Battle And Decades-Long Career

Country music star and Oklahoman Toby Keith died at 62 on February 5, 2024.

Those closest to him say he "passed peacefully…surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt directed all Oklahoma and American flags to be flown at half-staff.

Robin Marsh sat down with Keith in what was his last interview to discuss his battle with cancer and his legacy.

Click Here To Watch: 'Remembering Toby Keith' (Full Special)

Related Coverage:

Toby Keith To Be Posthumously Inducted Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame

OU Football Honors Toby Keith With Field Decal For Spring Game

Many fans, friends, and other country music stars have shared their reactions on social media.

Related Coverage:

‘There Won’t Be Another Toby Keith:’ Barry Switzer Reflects On A 30 Year Friendship

Toby Keith Talks About Cancer Battle, Faith (Full Interview)

Remembering Toby Keith: Friends And Fans Pay Tribute To The Oklahoma Country Music Star, Flags At Half-Staff

The country music star from Moore has 42 top-ten hits, 32 number-one songs, 40 million albums sold, more than ten billion streams, and is among the world's top 5 richest country singers.

His career has spanned over three decades.

In 2021, he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and became noticeably thinner.

“It’s a lot of dark hallways,” Keith said.

When asked if he was doing okay, he said, “I am.”

Still in treatment, Keith has undergone surgeries, chemo, and radiation and says it has been a long journey for him and his family.

“Cancer is a roller coaster, so it's like, you just sit here and wait on it to go away, and it may not ever go away,” Keith said. “If it goes into remission, it will still be in the back of your mind.”

He said he maneuvered through his diagnosis by relying on faith.

The May storms that caused tornado damage in Bartlesville, Barnsdall, and Claremore were all-encompassing for News On 6. Meteorologists, reporters, trackers, producers, and web producers worked to provide information in real time as the storms swept through the area.

The first round of storms took place on May 6, 2024, when storms in Barnsdall killed two people, damaged 121 structures, and destroyed 64 more.

Related: Barnsdall Mayor Delivers Recovery Update To Residents Following Tornado

Barnsdall Public Schools was just seven days short of completing the full school year before the tornado hit the town. Fortunately, the district was still able to hold a graduation ceremony for its seniors despite their school year ending early

Related: Barnsdall Schools Makes Plans For Graduation, Other Events Following Tornado

Meanwhile, volunteers in Bartlesville worked for days to clean up the debris and damage caused by the same storm system.

Related: 'People Are Still Hurting': Volunteers Helping Clean Up Bartlesville Tornado Damage

Less than a month later on May 25, a tornado would run straight down Highway 20 in Rogers County and into downtown Claremore. Two people died and several more were injured during this storm which also damaged several homes and buildings, including the First Baptist Church in Claremore.

Related: 'It's Chaos Out Here': Many Claremore Buildings Damaged, Power Lines Knocked Down By Tornado

Claremore Mayor Debbie Long told News On 6 that there was a lot of damage, with downed power lines and difficulty getting around the east side of town. She encouraged people to stay home and not drive around.

Officials in Rogers County said there were some minimal injuries at the KOA campground near Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs.

Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Jim Gardner flew over Rogers County the next day to give viewers a more expansive look at the damage.

Related: Aerial View Of Some Damage In Claremore The Morning After Tornado Hits Town

The impact of this storm lasted for months as many people in Claremore received higher-than-normal utility bills despite being without power for several days after the storms.

Related: Claremore Residents Face Higher Utility Bills With GRDA Rate Increase

The interest in these stories highlights Oklahomans' interest and concerns for their neighbors.

5. Cash App Settlement

Although the deadline for submissions regarding this story has passed, it's important to highlight that over 200,000 users expressed interest in Cash App’s $15 million class-action settlement.

Related: Your Money Matters: How To File A Claim To Get $2,500 From A Cash App Settlement

The class-action suit pointed to a 2021 incident the company disclosed in 2022, in which a former employee downloaded reports of some U.S. users without permission. It also noted another breach, disclosed in 2023, where an unauthorized user accessed some Cash App accounts using phone numbers that were linked to them.

Those who qualified for the settlement were able to claim $2,500 for reimbursement of out-of-pocket losses.

Related: Your Money Matters: How To File A Claim To Get $2,500 From A Cash App Settlement

6. Judge Order Removal Of Wind Farms In Osage Nation

The most recent story on this list gained a lot of interest in a short amount of time.

On Dec. 19, 2024, a federal judge ruled against Enel Energy, ordering the removal of the Osage Wind Farm from the Osage Nation's Mineral Estate by Dec. 1, 2025.

Related: Timeline: Federal Judge Rules Against Wind Farm Developers in Osage Nation Case

This decision capped a decade-long legal battle over unauthorized mining and trespassing that disrupted the tribe's sacred lands.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves emphasized the importance of tribal sovereignty in her ruling, stating that the Defendants had ignored cease-and-desist orders.