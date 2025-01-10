Former Chiefs Superfan, Convicted Bank Robber, Returned To Tulsa County Jail

Xavair Babudar, a convicted bank robber and former Chiefs superfan, has returned to Tulsa County Jail for state charges.

Xavair Babudar, the convicted bank robber, known as the Kansas City Chiefs superfan "ChiefsAholic," is back in the Tulsa County Jail.

Babudar was brought to Tulsa from a high-security federal prison in Florence, Colorado, where he is serving a 17-and-a-half-year sentence after pleading guilty to a series of bank robberies used to finance his travel to Chiefs games.

Babudar is scheduled to appear in Tulsa County Court on Monday to face his state charges related to robbing a Bixby bank teller in 2022. He is accused of pointing a firearm at a teller during the robbery, then feeing on a bicycle.

After Babudar was sentenced in Federal Court, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said he would not dismiss Babudar’s state charges. Kunzweiler’s office filed a request with the Federal Bureau of Prison to have Babudar transferred back to Tulsa County to be prosecuted.

