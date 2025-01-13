State Trial Date Set For Convicted Bank Robber Known As 'Chiefsaholic'

Xaviar Babudar, a convicted bank robber who used the funds to travel to Kansas City Chiefs games as a superfan, was in Tulsa County Court on Monday. He is facing state charges for a robbery in Bixby committed in 2022.

Monday, January 13th 2025, 3:58 pm

By: Reagan Ledbetter


The convicted bank robber, known as "Chiefsaholic" was in court in Tulsa Monday on charges of robbing a Bixby bank teller with a gun in 2022.

Why Is Xaviar Babudar Being Tried in Tulsa for a 2022 Bank Robbery?

A federal judge recently sentenced Xaviar Babudar to 17 and a half years in federal prison for robbing banks across the country. Babudar was charged with robbery in Tulsa, cut off his ankle monitor while on bond, and was on the run for months.

"He was prosecuted in the federal system but that doesn't prevent the state from pursuing its own charges. We are moving forward," said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

Why Is the Tulsa County District Attorney Pursuing State Charges?

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler filed several requests with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to have Babudar brought from federal prison in Colorado to Tulsa and says it wasn't easy getting him here. Kunzweiler says he's been ready for two years, to put this case on trial.

"We have our hands on him, we are on a tight timeline, I think we've got about 90 days to get this thing up and running. That's our plan to put this case on as quickly as we can," said Kunzweiler.

Babudar will be in the Tulsa County jail until his case here is resolved.

"I want a judge or a jury to make a determination as to what he did to this Bixby victim here in Tulsa County and let Oklahoma justice meet that out. I don't think someone that's committed 11 robberies ought to be walking and breathing free air. That's been my position," said Kunzweiler.

When Is the Trial Date for ChiefsAholic in Tulsa?

The judge set Babudar's trial for April 7th of this year.

FULL Timeline: Chiefsaholic Crime Spree Ends With 17-Year Sentence

